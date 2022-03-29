Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 12,091 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,539,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,694,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 560,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,208,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.26 on Tuesday, reaching $592.45. 54,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.96 and its 200-day moving average is $598.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

