Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $54,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 163,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

