Brown Advisory Inc. Has $60.48 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $60,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 204,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,968. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.91. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

