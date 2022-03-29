Brown Advisory Inc. Has $604.78 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,768 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $604,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $473.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $401.71 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.