Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,221,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $209,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.93 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

