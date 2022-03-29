Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 243,202 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,825,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $929,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $295.29. 71,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,477. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $222.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.08. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

