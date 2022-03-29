Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 732,630 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.74% of Coupa Software worth $323,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 70.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.29.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $1,418,050. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. 2,407,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,443. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

