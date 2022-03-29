Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $498,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.92. 13,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,466. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

