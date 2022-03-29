Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 313,717 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 637,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 313,717 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $264,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 342,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,811,000 after acquiring an additional 58,399 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,473. The stock has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.07 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.78.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

