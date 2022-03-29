Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $125,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TT traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $158.25. 1,345,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,804. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.11. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $142.53 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

