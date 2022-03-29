Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. 1,810,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,796. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.57.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.