Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
