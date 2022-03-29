Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.51. 5,347,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,754. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $91.49 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.