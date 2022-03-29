Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,692 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,373,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,315,762. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

