Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,180,611 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,039 and sold 19,191 shares valued at $297,236. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 148,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $38.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

