Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Inc (LON:ESCT) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies Inc (LON:ESCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 130.50 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

