BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter.
