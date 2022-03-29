ByteNext (BNU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,513.00

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $688,203.92 and $19,513.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.37 or 0.07175139 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.71 or 1.00209429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046684 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

