C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $44.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

CCCC opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 183.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

