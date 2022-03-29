C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $44.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
CCCC opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.42. C4 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $51.21.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
