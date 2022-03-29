Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Invests $226,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $211.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

