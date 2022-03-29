Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.