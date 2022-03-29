Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CHW opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $11.39.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
