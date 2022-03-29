California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,344,173.21 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 111,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $5,344,173.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 497,336 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $24,722,572.56.

On Monday, March 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.06. 1,127,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. California Resources’s revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in California Resources by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

