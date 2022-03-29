Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $24.79. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 162 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 38.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 314.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.