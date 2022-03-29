Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBWBF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CBWBF stock remained flat at $$29.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

