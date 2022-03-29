Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Cannabis Sativa (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.