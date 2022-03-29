Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

