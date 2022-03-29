Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Shares of UDMY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,432. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,793,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,673,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

