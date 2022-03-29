Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $254.47

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $254.47 and last traded at $254.42, with a volume of 1333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.87.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.