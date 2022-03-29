Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $199.55. 294,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,745. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.58.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

