CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Head to Head Review

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CDW and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.82 billion 1.15 $988.60 million $7.04 25.19 a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 1.01 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDW and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

CDW currently has a consensus price target of $213.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 205.99%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than CDW.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.75% 115.79% 10.82% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDW beats a.k.a. Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with a smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

