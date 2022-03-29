Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,056. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

Central Japan Railway ( OTCMKTS:CJPRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway (Get Rating)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

