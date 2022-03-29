Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £81,917.68 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.20).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.59).
Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 81.88 ($1.07). 34,129,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,202,920. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.76.
Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Further Reading
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.