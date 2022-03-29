Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells £81,917.68 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total value of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose bought 193 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.54 ($197.20).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($195.59).

Centrica stock traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 81.88 ($1.07). 34,129,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,202,920. The stock has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 67.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.