CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 13.5%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.65 and last traded at $90.98. Approximately 46,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,947,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $189,152,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,078,000. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,096,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $55,820,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.