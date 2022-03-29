ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Position Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $53,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 1,222,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

CHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

