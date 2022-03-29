Chardan Capital Cuts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $76.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 137.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

