Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Short Interest Update

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:OIGLF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,705. Chariot has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
Chariot Company Profile
