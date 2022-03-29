ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0012

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $839,474.32 and $19,923.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,502.30 or 0.99924828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

