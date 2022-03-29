Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Announces Earnings Results

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73,468.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.