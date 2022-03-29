Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 67.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.