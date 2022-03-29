China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 52.8% in March

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNCT opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. China Teletech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

