Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,449,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the February 28th total of 916,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,070.0 days.

CHRRF opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.