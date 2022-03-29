Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $423.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $382.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.41. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $334.61 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus lowered their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.11.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

