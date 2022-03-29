Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,677 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,348,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,930 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth $104,627,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $9.54. 4,790,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.33. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.