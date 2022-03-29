CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.33

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.33 and last traded at $68.88, with a volume of 30633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after buying an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after buying an additional 563,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,124,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after buying an additional 540,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.