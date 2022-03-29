Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,254,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,741,258 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Coeur Mining worth $112,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 23,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 484,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 5,661,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,933. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

