Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 415.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $93.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

