Contentos (COS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.46 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Contentos has a market cap of $71.83 million and $27.46 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,934,268,041 coins and its circulating supply is 4,012,455,432 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO "

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

