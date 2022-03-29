Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
