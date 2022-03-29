Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 53.0% from the February 28th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CTTAY stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 620,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,835. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €90.00 ($98.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. AlphaValue downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €65.00 ($71.43) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($149.45) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

