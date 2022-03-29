Contrasting Metromile (MILE) and Its Competitors

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Metromile to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Metromile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Metromile Competitors 715 3078 2730 158 2.35

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 245.42%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Metromile has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million -$216.46 million -0.45 Metromile Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,755.68

Metromile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -217.82% -81.21% -52.07% Metromile Competitors 4.02% 4.51% 0.96%

Summary

Metromile rivals beat Metromile on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

